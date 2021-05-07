 Skip to main content
Mizzou ranks high among colleges when judged on 'alternatives'
Mizzou ranks high among colleges when judged on 'alternatives'

University of Missouri Columbia

The University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri, encompasses the Mizzou Botanic Garden. A tree-lined walk encircles the Columns, iconic remnants of an academic building destroyed by fire more than a century ago. (Photo by Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau)

 Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau

Shocking as it may seem, college students do not live by academic excellence alone.

And when lifestyle aspects such as bars and crime are taken into account, the University of Missouri Columbia ranks high among the largest public colleges.

According to MatchCollege, Mizzou is No. 7 among the 50 largest public universities in the U.S.

The rankings stayed away from basic academic figures and instead looked at "alternative" qualities.

The number of bars within a one-mile radius of campus; safety, as represented by on-campus crime rates; number of organizations per student; sports participation; environmental sustainability; and "quality of life," which takes into account things such as the appearance of the campus and dorm rooms and the quality of the food.

Mizzou garnered a score of 60.5 (out of possible 100), just one spot behind the No. 6 school, Iowa State University, which was the only public college in a bordering state to finish higher.

Several other colleges in bordering states managed to make the top 50: University of Arkansas (15); University of Illinois (16); University of Tennessee (23); and the University of Iowa (30).

The best of the field of 50, with a 75.4 rating, was the University of Michigan.

