Gov. Mike Parson declared Monday, Feb. 6, as “Ronald Reagan Day” in Missouri — making the Show-Me sector the 40th state to so honor the nation’s 40th president.

Parson’s action drew a nice thank-you note from the Ronald Reagan Legacy Project, which has been pushing the designation since 2011.

Political wags may recall that the organization also was the main force behind a proposal in the early 2000s to put Reagan’s face on the $10 bill, replacing Alexander Hamilton.

That drive wilted, as did another to put Reagan on the dime coin, replacing President Franklin D. Roosevelt. That effort died when Nancy Reagan personally opposed the plan.