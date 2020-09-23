'Money' ranks St. Peters as top place to live in Missouri

If you are so inclined to take the advice of Money magazine, then head west — to St. Peters.
According to the financial news site, the St. Charles County municipality is the best place to live in Missouri — and No. 13 in the U.S.
In its article "The Best Places to Live in America," the publication cites the benefits of living in the town of about 58,000, especially the city's recreation center:
"The Rec-Plex, fondly referred to as the town’s 'crown jewel,' is a delightful, city-run recreation center. For $51 a month, families get access to Olympic-sized swimming pools, a NHL-sized ice rink and 8,000 square feet of fitness equipment. The complex underwent an $18.5 million expansion in 2007."
The article also notes that the $79,000 median household income is "nearly 50% higher than in the state at large."
No other city in the state made the 50-burg list. The closest was Leawood, Kansas (No. 42), which is about 260 miles west of STL, near Kansas City.
