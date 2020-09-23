'Money' ranks St. Peters as top place to live in Missouri

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you are so inclined to take the advice of Money magazine, then head west — to St. Peters.

According to the financial news site, the St. Charles County municipality is the best place to live in Missouri — and No. 13 in the U.S.

In its article "The Best Places to Live in America," the publication cites the benefits of living in the town of about 58,000, especially the city's recreation center:

"The Rec-Plex, fondly referred to as the town’s 'crown jewel,' is a delightful, city-run recreation center. For $51 a month, families get access to Olympic-sized swimming pools, a NHL-sized ice rink and 8,000 square feet of fitness equipment. The complex underwent an $18.5 million expansion in 2007."

The article also notes that the $79,000 median household income is "nearly 50% higher than in the state at large."

No other city in the state made the 50-burg list. The closest was Leawood, Kansas (No. 42), which is about 260 miles west of STL, near Kansas City.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.