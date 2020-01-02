Monica Adams heading to KSDK after 15 years at KTVI

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Speaking of switching lanes, veteran traffic reporter Monica Adams is moving to KSDK (Channel 5) after spending almost 15 years at KTVI (Channel 2).

Adams will join KSDK's morning newscast team that features news anchors Rene Knott and Allie Corey and meteorologist Anthony Slaughter. She also will fill in as an anchor and reporter.

(Apparently the "when" of the new job is still a bit jammed up, as station officials gave her starting date only as "mid-January.")

Adams, who had been at KTVI (Channel 2) since 2005, is an STL native and did an internship at KSDK in the early 1990s.

Before joining KTVI, Adams had a 13-year career in radio, culminating in a stint as news director and a show host at WIL (92.3 FM). A certified personal trainer, Adams also used to host a fitness show on KMOX (1120 AM).

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.