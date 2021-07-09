'Monument to a Dream' composer Robert Wykes dies at 95

“His father owned a hardware store, but most young men in that town got out of school and took a job in the mills,” said Sara Wykes, a daughter.

But her father decided on pursuing music when he was in grade school, after the high school band leader came to Mr. Wykes’ class and handed out instruments to the students.

“Well, my dad picked the flute,” she said. “And then he spent the entire weekend teaching himself to play it.”

He taught himself well apparently, as he later appeared as a flutist with the Pittsburgh Little Symphony.

But then came World War II, and Mr. Wykes served as an Army infantryman.

After returning home, he went on to earn a master’s degree in music theory from the Eastman School at the University of Rochester, and a doctorate degree in 1955 from the University of Illinois.

Later in 1955, he joined the faculty at Washington U. as the music department’s composer-in-residence. The university bestowed a Distinguished Faculty Award on him in 1976.

Among his most notable students was St. Louisan Oliver Nelson, a saxophonist who later worked with numerous jazz giants, including Duke Ellington, Quincy Jones and Sonny Rollins.