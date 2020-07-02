You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More book awards for Missouri History Museum staffer
0 comments

More book awards for Missouri History Museum staffer

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

More kudos have come for Andrew Wanko, public historian for the Missouri History Museum.

Wanko's 2019 book — "Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis" — has been awarded a bronze medal in the 21st annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. 

The awards competition, which had more than 2,100 entries, recognizes the best books published in 2019 from small, independent and university presses, as well as self-published authors.

Wanko's book was the bronze medalist in the regional category.

Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis

"Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis"

By Andrew Wanko

Published by the Missouri Historical Society, 308 pages, $35 

Last month, south St. Louis County native Wanko grabbed the gold in the Midwest-Best Regional Non-Fiction category. More than 4,700 publications entered the contest.

The book covers the impact the river has had on St. Louis, starting with the Cahokia settlement of more than 1,100 years ago and ending with the 2018 renovations of the Gateway Arch grounds and museum.

+1 
Andrew Wanko

Andrew Wanko of the Missouri History Museum wrote "Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis."

Courtesy of Missouri Historical Society
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports