More book awards for Missouri History Museum staffer

More kudos have come for Andrew Wanko, public historian for the Missouri History Museum.

Wanko's 2019 book — "Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis" — has been awarded a bronze medal in the 21st annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.

The awards competition, which had more than 2,100 entries, recognizes the best books published in 2019 from small, independent and university presses, as well as self-published authors.

Wanko's book was the bronze medalist in the regional category.

Last month, south St. Louis County native Wanko grabbed the gold in the Midwest-Best Regional Non-Fiction category. More than 4,700 publications entered the contest.

The book covers the impact the river has had on St. Louis, starting with the Cahokia settlement of more than 1,100 years ago and ending with the 2018 renovations of the Gateway Arch grounds and museum.

