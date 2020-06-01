More Jon Hamm, more romance rumors

Seems like forever since this bureau checked in with the goings-on of STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.
(Actually, it's only been six weeks, but they've been a quarantined six weeks.)
For the romantically minded, take note that the pride of John Burroughs High is now being linked love connection-wise with actress Anna Osceola.
According to Tinseltown tattle-sheet Gizmo Blaze, the former "Mad Men" star is love-love with Osceola.
The pair was spotted Friday arriving and leaving together from the tennis courts in Los Feliz, California. Gizmo Blaze adds that the "49-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress have been photographed together on numerous occasions ..."
It was only several months ago that Hamm was hooked up media-wise with television producer Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck's old flame.
Osceola, a former Abercrombie & Fitch model, was in the last season of "Mad Men," playing the role of Clementine.
And speaking of "Mad Men," it seems that at least one star has taken to the show while on lockdown for the coronavirus.
"Cheers" legend Ted Danson told the Los Angeles Times that he recently binged on the vehicle about the 1960s Madison Avenue advertising world.
"I had never seen ‘Mad Men.’ What an amazing show. Everybody was so good," Danson said. "January Jones, she’s just crazy great. And Jon [Hamm], just wonderful work."
