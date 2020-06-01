More Jon Hamm, more romance rumors

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems like forever since this bureau checked in with the goings-on of STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.

(Actually, it's only been six weeks, but they've been a quarantined six weeks.)

For the romantically minded, take note that the pride of John Burroughs High is now being linked love connection-wise with actress Anna Osceola.

According to Tinseltown tattle-sheet Gizmo Blaze, the former "Mad Men" star is love-love with Osceola.

The pair was spotted Friday arriving and leaving together from the tennis courts in Los Feliz, California. Gizmo Blaze adds that the "49-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress have been photographed together on numerous occasions ..."

It was only several months ago that Hamm was hooked up media-wise with television producer Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck's old flame.

Osceola, a former Abercrombie & Fitch model, was in the last season of "Mad Men," playing the role of Clementine.