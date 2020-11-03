More STL personnel laid off by iHeart Media

After major layoffs in January, the iHeart Media chain has made a few more cuts, this time involving two off-air directors.
Radio industry publication All Access reports that KSLZ (107.7 FM), a Top 40 format station, has laid off program director Matt Johnson and music director Jordan Desocio.
The layoff also includes Brooke Morrison, the station's afternoon deejay (3-7 p.m.) who had been broadcasting her shows from Miami.
Morrison said the layoffs went into effect Monday.
The iHeart layoffs in January included longtime jock Vic Porcelli, who was on classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), and Jules Riley, iHeart's senior vice president for programming in the St. Louis market.
A chain of about 800 stations with headquarters in San Antonio, iHeart operates several other STL stations: Country KSD (93.7 FM, "The Bull"), alternative rock KLLT (104.9 FM), hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM, "The Beat"), and gospel's KATZ (1600 AM, "Hallelujah").
