More STLers found in The Marine Band that performed at inaugural

Would there even be The Marine Band without St. Louis?

In what seems to be a recurring feature recently of this column, yet another STLer has been found in the ranks of the band known as "The President's Own."

Gunnery Sgt. Sarah Hart is a violist with the band's chamber orchestra, which she joined in 2009.

A 2002 graduate of Rosati-Kain High School, Hart earned a bachelor's degree from Truman State University in 2006.

She also has a master's degree in music from Indiana University and a doctorate from the University of Maryland.

And she's been a member of the symphony orchestras in Columbus, Ohio, and Terre Haute, Indiana.

As a member of the chamber group, Hart performs regularly at White House state dinners, and played last week at the White House reception for newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

Hart is the fourth STLer (of whom we know at this point) who played a part in the inauguration.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer (percussion) of Manchester and Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano (clarinet) of Ballwin both also performed, as did Master Sgt. Steven Temme (saxophone), who was born in Jefferson City after his parents moved from St. Louis.

