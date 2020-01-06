Movers shake out states for 2019: Illinoisans leave; Missourians stay

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

People in Missouri tend to stay in Missouri, while Illinoisans are heading elsewhere in large numbers, according to a national moving company.

A survey from United Van Lines puts Illinois in second place among all U.S. states when it comes to people moving away in 2019.

Meanwhile, Missouri finished the year in a neutral mode, with the number of people leaving being only slightly higher than the number of people arriving.

Overall, the most popular "arriving" states are (Nos. 1-5): Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, South Carolina and Washington.

The "leaving" states, those losing the most folks (Nos. 50-46): New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

(The ranking also hints at some possible border jumping to enjoy balmier climes: North Dakota is listed as the No. 9 on the "leaving" list, while South Dakota is No. 8 on the "arriving" roster. Hmm.)

According to the survey results, three of the top "leaving" states were on Missouri's borders: Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. The main reasons for leaving the Midwest were job transfers (about 51 percent of moves) and retirement (about 23 percent), the survey says.

