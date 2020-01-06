Movers shake out states for 2019: Illinoisans leave; Missourians stay

People in Missouri tend to stay in Missouri, while Illinoisans are heading elsewhere in large numbers, according to a national moving company.
A survey from United Van Lines puts Illinois in second place among all U.S. states when it comes to people moving away in 2019.
Meanwhile, Missouri finished the year in a neutral mode, with the number of people leaving being only slightly higher than the number of people arriving.
Overall, the most popular "arriving" states are (Nos. 1-5): Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, South Carolina and Washington.
The "leaving" states, those losing the most folks (Nos. 50-46): New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.
(The ranking also hints at some possible border jumping to enjoy balmier climes: North Dakota is listed as the No. 9 on the "leaving" list, while South Dakota is No. 8 on the "arriving" roster. Hmm.)
According to the survey results, three of the top "leaving" states were on Missouri's borders: Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. The main reasons for leaving the Midwest were job transfers (about 51 percent of moves) and retirement (about 23 percent), the survey says.