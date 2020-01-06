You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Movers shake out states for 2019: Illinoisans leave; Missourians stay
0 comments

Movers shake out states for 2019: Illinoisans leave; Missourians stay

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Snow move

Ivory Slater helps unload the moving van for Ron Brown, owner of Today's Cleaning Service, into Brown's new residence on Bamberger Avenue in south St. Louis on Sunday, March 1, 2015. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, cfletes-boutte@post-dispatch.com

People in Missouri tend to stay in Missouri, while Illinoisans are heading elsewhere in large numbers, according to a national moving company.

A survey from United Van Lines puts Illinois in second place among all U.S. states when it comes to people moving away in 2019.

Meanwhile, Missouri finished the year in a neutral mode, with the number of people leaving being only slightly higher than the number of people arriving.

Overall, the most popular "arriving" states are (Nos. 1-5): Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, South Carolina and Washington.

The "leaving" states, those losing the most folks (Nos. 50-46): New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

(The ranking also hints at some possible border jumping to enjoy balmier climes: North Dakota is listed as the No. 9 on the "leaving" list, while South Dakota is No. 8 on the "arriving" roster. Hmm.)

According to the survey results, three of the top "leaving" states were on Missouri's borders: Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. The main reasons for leaving the Midwest were job transfers (about 51 percent of moves) and retirement (about 23 percent), the survey says.

0 comments

Tags

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports