Movie about Kurt Warner's life gets green light
Movie about Kurt Warner's life gets green light

1/27/02, Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis Rams vs. Eagles NFC championship game. Rams quarterback Kurt Warner waves in the direction of his wife from the victory platform at midfield following the Rams NFC Championship victory over the Eagles. Photo by J.B. Forbes

STL sports fans have known for years that the life of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is the stuff of movies.

Hollywood finally agrees, as news comes from Tinseltown bible Variety that Zachary Levi will star as the two-time NFL MVP and all-around good guy in "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."

Levi is best known for starring on television in "Chuck" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and in the movie "Shazam."

Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct and produce the film. Warner and his wife, Brenda, will co-produce the offering. Production is to begin later this year.

The movie will tell the story of Warner's rise from stocking shelves at an Iowa supermarket to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

