Movie starring Jon Hamm has begun production in Detroit
Movie starring Jon Hamm has begun production in Detroit

Baby Driver

Jon Hamm in "Baby Driver" (2017).

 TriStar Pictures

While tattle sheets are busy reporting about Jon Hamm hanging out with girlfriend Anna Osceola on a California beach, STL's No. 1 celeb soon will be heading to the colder climes of Detroit to work on a new movie.

Hamm is part of the ensemble cast signed up for Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" (formerly titled "Kill Switch").

Industry publication IndieWire reports that Soderbergh and his crew landed Monday in the Motor City to begin production.

Other cast members include Don Cheadle, Benecio Del Toro, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin and Brendan Fraser.

The film is set in 1955 Detroit and centers on a band group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document. But as often happens in life and movies, complications arise and the crooks have to search for the people who hired them.

When the project first surfaced in early March, before pandemic complications delayed production, STL's Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Kyles) was tied to the film. But this latest news indicates that a deal couldn't be worked out between the Berkeley High grad and the movie moguls.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254

@stlsherpa on Twitter

jholleman@post-dispatch.com

