Although the film he helped write did not win any awards at the just-wrapped St. Louis International Film Festival, Kirkwood native Michael J. White can celebrate.
"Cancion Sin Nombre (Song Without a Name)," a film he wrote with director Melina Leon, was named as the best picture at the Stockholm International Film festival.
According to ScreenDaily, the movie is a "challenging portrayal of society characterized by both a low and impactful intensity. A quiet and untamable anger can be sensed below the surface."
White, 42 and now living in New York, was born and reared in Kirkwood and attended Priory High School. He left after his sophomore year when his parents, Joe and Debby White, moved to Iowa. His parents have since moved back to STL.
The movie is based on the story of Leon's father, a reporter for a Peruvian newspaper in the 1980s who covered the story of doctors delivering babies from poor women and then selling them on the black market.