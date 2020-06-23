Movie written by STL native debuts on Netflix

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the coronavirus homefront has many of us searching the Netflix catalog for more fodder, take note that an STL-born writer has an offering available.

Michael Armbruster is one of the screenwriters for "Feel The Beat," which was released on Netflix over the weekend.

The movie's promo packet says it tells the tale of a woman who, after she fails to find success on Broadway, returns to her hometown and is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

A south St. Louis County native, Armbruster is a 1985 Vianney High product who graduated from Washington University and then went on to earn master's degrees from Harvard University and UCLA. His parents, Bob and Ann Armbruster, and three siblings still live in STL.

Armbruster also is the screenwriter for "End of Sentence," which was included in the Cleveland International Film Festival. Armbruster won a Humanitas Award in January for his work on the film.

