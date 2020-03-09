Movie written by STL native selected for Cleveland film fest

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cleveland rocks, and STL native Michael Ambruster is on a roll.

The former south St. Louis County man is the screenwriter for "End of Sentence," which has been included in the Cleveland International Film Festival.

The movie will be shown on April 3 and April 4. The festival opens March 25.

The best-known member of the cast is John Hawkes, of "Deadwood" and "Winter's Bone," in which he played the menacing Uncle Teardrop.

The film centers on Hawkes and his grown son as they take their long-strained relationship on a trip to Ireland to fulfill their dead wife's/mother's wish to have her ashes scattered across a remote lake.

One critic lauded Ambruster's word-work, saying " ... the film's sensitive screenplay creates space for the two leads to deliver richly layered performances ..."

This year has started off strong for Ambruster, who won a Humanitas Award in January for his work on the film.