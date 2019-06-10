The path is marked for the next nostalgia nod with Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz, Wednesday at the Missouri History Museum. This edition deals with STL's transportation history.
Gerald Perschbacher, author of "Wheels In Motion," will discuss the history of our mighty metro's auto industry; Brian Fogerty of the National Museum of Transportation will show our rich railroad history; and Jody Sowell of the history museum will present a program on Charles Lindbergh.
Rounding off the presentation will be Rob and Sally Rains, who will discuss their baseball book, "All Roads Lead To St. Louis."
The program is free and will be held in the museum's Lee Auditorium. Doors open at 10 a.m. with music from Dan Stevens.