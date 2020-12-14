Music from STL's John Hartford nominated for Grammy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Somewhere, STL's own John Hartford is grinning, and picking.

The work of Hartford, a University City native who died in 2001 at the age of 63, has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award.

"The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project: Volume One" has been tabbed in the category of "best bluegrass album." The awards will be presented Jan. 21.

The album was released in March and contains previously unreleased material that family members found among Hartford's belongings after he died.

A slew of bluegrass (and "newgrass") artists got together to record the long-lost material.

Best known for writing Glen Campbell's megahit "Gentle On My Mind," Hartford grew up in University City and attended John Burroughs High and Washington University.

After playing in small bands and working as a disc jockey in STL, he moved to Nashville in 1965 and then moved to Los Angeles several years later.