Music matters, as May radio ratings show

Radio ratings show that dial settings in STL are still all about the music, music, music, as the top nine stations were mainly music providers.
For the May ratings, classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) grabbed the top spot yet again with a rating of 8.9.
The ratings represent the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a station gets between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.
Tying for second place were alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) and urban adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM). Both stations got a rating of 7.4.
The rest of the music top nine were: classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); and Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM).
The first talk station to show up on the list, at No. 10, was sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), which is the ESPN affiliate in the market.
Of the other main talk stations in STL, news/talk KMOX (1120 AM) checked in at No. 11, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 14 and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 16.
STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation.
