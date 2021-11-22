Muyco-Tobin lands top editor job at Gazelle magazine

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Longtime STL journalist Trish Muyco-Tobin has been named the new editor-in-chief at Gazelle magazine.
She takes over for Cillah Hall, who founded the St. louis-based publication in 2014.
Most recently, Muyco-Tobin had been the magazine’s community editor. She took over that post after having spent more than 25 years as reporter and producer in print and broadcast journalism.
A board member of the St. Louis Press Club, Muyco-Tobin also teaches journalism at Webster University and serves as advisor to the school's student newspaper.
