Muyco-Tobin lands top editor job at Gazelle magazine
Longtime STL journalist Trish Muyco-Tobin has been named the new editor-in-chief at Gazelle magazine.

She takes over for Cillah Hall, who founded the St. louis-based publication in 2014.

Trish Muyco-Tobin

Trish Muyco-Tobin, new editor-in-chief at Gazelle magazine (Photo courtesy of Ladue News)

Most recently, Muyco-Tobin had been the magazine’s community editor. She took over that post after having spent more than 25 years as reporter and producer in print and broadcast journalism.

A board member of the St. Louis Press Club, Muyco-Tobin also teaches journalism at Webster University and serves as advisor to the school's student newspaper.

