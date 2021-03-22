NASA drops tribute video of Mars landing, feat aided by STLers

Joe Holleman
For those with extraterrestrial leanings, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA, for the cool kids) has released a two-minute video of its recent landing on Mars.
Last month, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, with a small helicopter attached to it, landed on the red planet to begin its search for evidence of ancient life.
And St. Louis has played, and is playing, a role in this achievement.
Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for the project.
Abilleira earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 1999 from SLU's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, and then a master's degree from there in 2001. He started working for NASA in 2004.
Also, Impossible Sensing, an optics technology business in south St. Louis, is analyzing data from the project.
Company founder Pablo Sobron said his team will receive data from Mars' surface and then analyze it to determine any distribution of organic compounds — in other words, signs of life.
In addition to cameras and environmental sensors, Perseverance also is equipped with microphones that NASA said will provide sounds from another surface other than the earth for the first time in history.
