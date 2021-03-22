NASA drops tribute video of Mars landing, feat aided by STLers

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those with extraterrestrial leanings, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA, for the cool kids) has released a two-minute video of its recent landing on Mars.

Last month, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, with a small helicopter attached to it, landed on the red planet to begin its search for evidence of ancient life.

And St. Louis has played, and is playing, a role in this achievement.

Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for the project.

Abilleira earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 1999 from SLU's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, and then a master's degree from there in 2001. He started working for NASA in 2004.

Also, Impossible Sensing, an optics technology business in south St. Louis, is analyzing data from the project.