NASA drops tribute video of Mars landing, feat aided by STLers
Mars Landing

In this photo provided by NASA, members of NASA's Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. The landing of the six-wheeled vehicle marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

 Bill Ingalls

For those with extraterrestrial leanings, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA, for the cool kids) has released a two-minute video of its recent landing on Mars.

Last month, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, with a small helicopter attached to it, landed on the red planet to begin its search for evidence of ancient life.

And St. Louis has played, and is playing, a role in this achievement.

Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for the project.

Abilleira earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 1999 from SLU's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, and then a master's degree from there in 2001. He started working for NASA in 2004.

Fernando Abilleira

St. Louis University graduate Fernando Abilleira, a deputy manager of the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission. (NASA JPL/Caltech)

Also, Impossible Sensing, an optics technology business in south St. Louis, is analyzing data from the project.

Company founder Pablo Sobron said his team will receive data from Mars' surface and then analyze it to determine any distribution of organic compounds — in other words, signs of life.

In addition to cameras and environmental sensors, Perseverance also is equipped with microphones that NASA said will provide sounds from another surface other than the earth for the first time in history.

