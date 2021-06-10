 Skip to main content
Nathaniel Reid Bakery named best cakes in Missouri
New bakery in Kirkwood is finding sweet success

Nathaniel Reid finishes a chocolate creation in 2016 at Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood. 

 Photo by J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

This slice of news just in: The best cakes in Missouri are right in Kirkwood — the pound cakes at the Nathaniel Reid Bakery.

The honor comes from food website "Eat This, Not That," which picked the best cakes in each U.S. state.

"It's no surprise that the confections baked by Nathaniel Reid ... are wildly popular among locals and visitors," the website writes. "Try the pound cake, and if you want a little extra flavor add one of the many jams on the menu."

Reid opened his Manchester Road shop in August 2016, after spending three years as the pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Clayton.

A University of Missouri alum (Class of 2003), Reid has been recognized as a 2019 and 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist.

