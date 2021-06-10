Nathaniel Reid Bakery named best cakes in Missouri

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This slice of news just in: The best cakes in Missouri are right in Kirkwood — the pound cakes at the Nathaniel Reid Bakery.

The honor comes from food website "Eat This, Not That," which picked the best cakes in each U.S. state.

"It's no surprise that the confections baked by Nathaniel Reid ... are wildly popular among locals and visitors," the website writes. "Try the pound cake, and if you want a little extra flavor add one of the many jams on the menu."

Reid opened his Manchester Road shop in August 2016, after spending three years as the pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Clayton.

A University of Missouri alum (Class of 2003), Reid has been recognized as a 2019 and 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist.

