National data researchers rank best STL suburbs

The Heights community center in Richmond Heights

The Heights community center in Richmond Heights (City of Richmond Heights website)

Suburbia was once described by St. Louis native and Kansas City Star columnist Bill Vaughn as the place "where the developer bulldozes out the trees, then names the streets after them."

Be that as it may, some are better than others — at least according to Niche, a website that analyzes public data and reviews to rank U.S. schools and neighborhoods.

Three of our bustling 'burbs made the top 20 national list, with Richmond Heights grabbing the title belt for the best in STL. It was ranked at No. 8 nationally.

Also making the top 20 in the U.S. were Clayton (14) and Brentwood (15).

Rounding out the top 10 for STL: Chesterfield, Frontenac, Webster Groves, Ladue, Glendale, Olivette and Ballwin.

Factors used to produce the rankings included crime rate, cost of living, housing costs, public education, employment and recreational opportunities.

