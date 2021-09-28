 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Hispanic civil rights leader speaking in STL
0 comments

National Hispanic civil rights leader speaking in STL

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laborers Union official Sal Valadez of St. Louis

Laborers Union official Sal Valadez of St. Louis (Photo courtesy of Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis)

 Gobbo,Mauricio,ST LOUIS,IT NA NP

Noted educator and civil rights leader Juan Andrade has been tabbed as the keynote speaker next month for the 2021 Anthony B. Ramirez Premio Esperanza awards.

This year's Esperanza winner is Sal Valadez, an official with the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

The award is presented by the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis to "recognize exceptional individuals having a record of commitment to the betterment of the Hispanic community."

Andrade is co-founder and president of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute who began his professional career as a civics teacher in Texas — a job from which he was fired for speaking Spanish in his classroom.

His dismissal spurred him to start the institute, which has registered more than 2 million voters, developed more than 1 million leaders and awarded $1.3 million in scholarships and internships.

The event will be Oct. 8 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the main program starting at 7 p.m. Live music will be featured from 9-11 p.m.

Attendees of the event must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear a mask. For tickets or information, go to stlhlg.org or call Antonio "Tony" Maldonado at 314-764-7691.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What one policy change would make Missouri a better place?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News