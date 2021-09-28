National Hispanic civil rights leader speaking in STL

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Noted educator and civil rights leader Juan Andrade has been tabbed as the keynote speaker next month for the 2021 Anthony B. Ramirez Premio Esperanza awards.

This year's Esperanza winner is Sal Valadez, an official with the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

The award is presented by the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis to "recognize exceptional individuals having a record of commitment to the betterment of the Hispanic community."

Andrade is co-founder and president of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute who began his professional career as a civics teacher in Texas — a job from which he was fired for speaking Spanish in his classroom.

His dismissal spurred him to start the institute, which has registered more than 2 million voters, developed more than 1 million leaders and awarded $1.3 million in scholarships and internships.

The event will be Oct. 8 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the main program starting at 7 p.m. Live music will be featured from 9-11 p.m.

Attendees of the event must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear a mask. For tickets or information, go to stlhlg.org or call Antonio "Tony" Maldonado at 314-764-7691.

