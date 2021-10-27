'NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt' in St. Louis on Tuesday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Resisting temptation to fly over the "flyover" states, "NBC Nightly News" will on Tuesday bring its nightly news show, headlined by stalwart anchor Lester Holt, to our fair burg.

As part of its "Across America" feature, a network statement noted that Holt will be "taking the pulse of Americans as they discuss the highs and lows they are facing almost two years into the global pandemic."

The show airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSDK (Channel 5).

On Monday, Holt and his crew will be in Austin, Texas. They will then follow his stop here with broadcasts from Washington; Nashville, Tennessee; and Phoenix.

While here, Holt also will meet with local leaders and residents to discuss the increase in crime in the area during the pandemic, as well as worker shortages.

In the happier news category, the news report is set to include the Gateway Arch as a highlight.

Holt, 62, took over as NBC's main anchor in 2015.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.