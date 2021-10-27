 Skip to main content
'NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt' in St. Louis on Tuesday
'NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt' in St. Louis on Tuesday

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt

Resisting temptation to fly over the "flyover" states, "NBC Nightly News" will on Tuesday bring its nightly news show, headlined by stalwart anchor Lester Holt, to our fair burg.

As part of its "Across America" feature, a network statement noted that Holt will be "taking the pulse of Americans as they discuss the highs and lows they are facing almost two years into the global pandemic."

The show airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSDK (Channel 5).

On Monday, Holt and his crew will be in Austin, Texas. They will then follow his stop here with broadcasts from Washington; Nashville, Tennessee; and Phoenix.

While here, Holt also will meet with local leaders and residents to discuss the increase in crime in the area during the pandemic, as well as worker shortages.

In the happier news category, the news report is set to include the Gateway Arch as a highlight.

Holt, 62, took over as NBC's main anchor in 2015.

