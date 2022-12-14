Netflix’s ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ has St. Louis ties

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some readers may recall when Pepsi launched a promotional campaign in 1996 that seemingly promised a military jet — a $33 million Harrier no less — to anyone who amassed enough “Pepsi Points.”

But when John Leonard, a young man from Seattle, used a loophole in the contest to hit his goal and then wanted his Harrier, the whole situation ended up in federal court. (Spoiler later.)

But few probably know about Leonard’s connection to St. Louis, or that the entire escapade is the subject of a new documentary:

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” a four-part series, is now available on Netflix.

The STL connection developed in 2002, several years after the “Cola Wars” promotion and lawsuit.

After graduating from Fontbonne University, Dorothy “Dottie” Powers went to visit her sister, Elizabeth, in Alaska. Both women are daughters of Pierce Powers, head of Powers Insurance Co. in Clayton.

While there, Dottie Powers met Leonard, who was working as a climbing guide for the National Park Service near Mt. Denali.

The two married in 2008 and now have two children, with a third on the way in March. They live in Arlington, Virginia, where Leonard works for the U.S. Department of Interior.

“They’re both coming in right now for the holidays,” Pierce Powers said Wednesday, adding that Leonard often comes to town to supervise training programs at Gateway Arch National Park.

The Netflix series has two other STL connections:

Disbarred lawyer/felon Michael Avenatti, who helped handle public relations for Leonard’s side, appears in the documentary.

Avenatti, a 1989 graduate of Parkway Central High, grabbed the celebrity spotlight in 2018 when he represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against Donald Trump.

He now faces 14 years in prison for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstruction against the Internal Revenue Service.

As a capper, the show also uses a short clip of Jon Hamm, in a scene from “Mad Men.”

(Spoiler: A federal judge in 1999 ruled against Leonard, saying that Pepsi’s offer of the jet was meant to be humorous.)