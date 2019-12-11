Casa de Salud, a health clinic focusing on STL’s immigrant community, has named Diego Abente as its new president and chief executive officer.
"In the nine years since its inception, Casa de Salud has become our region’s premier health care provider for new Americans," Abente said in a statement. "I look forward to deepening our partnerships to continue to serve those in need."
A native Paraguayan, Abente most recently was vice president of economic development at the International Institute of St. Louis.
Abente, who recently became a naturalized U.S. citizen, earned a law degree in Paraguay and master's degrees from Washington University and the University of Birmingham in England.
He succeeds Jorge Riopedre, who stepped down last month after eight years at the helm.
Casa de Salud opened in 2010 and provides primary health care for uninsured patients who face cultural, linguistic and financial barriers.