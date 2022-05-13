New Chesterfield hotel now open after weathering pandemic, supply chain issues

Beset by a two-year headwind of pandemic woe and supply chain flow, the AC Hotel by Marriott in Chesterfield finally held its grand opening soiree Thursday — and helped out a good cause in the process.

The new hostelry near Spirit of St. Louis Airport actually opened its doors March 23, even though things were not quite complete at that time.

"We had trouble getting tops for some of our tables and we couldn't use a few rooms right away because sofa beds were hard to get," said Jeffrey Brown, chief executive of Schahet Hotels of Indianapolis, which is paired with Marriott on the project.

The development was announced in late 2019, but construction was delayed in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. "But we're here now, open and ready to go," Brown said

Along with serving up Aviator Gin cocktails and noshables for the crowd of about 100 people, the hotel also gave $5,000 to Wings of Hope, a local nonprofit that provides medical evacuation flights and health care access to remote communities.

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation attended the event and said his city is "excited that AC Hotels is here. Who wouldn't be proud that they picked us?"

