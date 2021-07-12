New conservative talk-radio station debuts next week in St. Louis

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A conservative talk-radio battle is coming soon to a listening device near you.

Starting Monday, "NewsTalkSTL" will hit the airwaves at 101.9 FM, with an on-air roster peppered with familiar local voices and one rising star on the syndicated circuit.

"When people tune in they'll hear voices that they know and trust talking about the issues that impact their city.” said Jeff Allen, co-owner and programming boss of the new station.

Because the station uses a translator to get on the air at 101.9 FM, the actual call letters are not the standard digits: It's K270BW.

"Now you see why we went with NewsTalkSTL," Allen said.

The station, which is locally owned and not part of any chain, seems poised to compete for the conservative audience now being served by KFTK (97.1 FM).

Allen was the longtime program director of KFTK, until he was let go in 2018 after the station was bought by Entercom Communications (now Audacy), which also owns KMOX (1120 AM) and several other frequencies.

Longtime STL radio sales executive Joe Rusch is the managing partner of the station, which will operate under the corporate name of Epic STL.