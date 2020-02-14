New history museum talk focusing on ‘Our Own Oddities’

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Rabbitt, as in Johnny, never rests.

Radio veteran Ron Elz will host another history program Thursday at the Missouri History Museum — one that will feature the Post-Dispatch's Weatherbird artist Dan Martin.

The subject of the event is "Our Own Oddities," inspired by the popular illustrated feature in the P-D, drawn by Ralph Graczak from 1940 to 1990.

Martin, who worked with Graczak and wrote the foreword to the newspaper's 2009 book about the column, will talk about the late artist. Also on hand with personal recollections will be Ralph Graczak Jr.

Former KSHE Radio stalwarts Ron Stevens and Joy Grdnic will talk about the oddities and eccentricities uncovered during their restoration of the 1875 Soulard home and office of Dr. Franz Arzt.

Other guests will be author and Route 66 expert Joe Sondermann; St. Louis Browns baseball historian Ed Wheatley; Mike Truax, head of the 1904 World's Fair Society; and historian Chris Naffziger.

The day begins at 10 a.m. in the museum's Lee Auditorium, with music by Jim Ford and Steve Galati, and ends at noon. It is free and open to the public.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.