New host of NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’ has St. Louis ties

Juana Summers, the new host on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered,” has several connections to St. Louis and Missouri.

Summers was named Wednesday as one of the hosts of NPR’s flagship evening news show, as well as its related podcast “Consider This.”

“All Things Considered” is heard locally beginning at 3 p.m. weekdays on KWMU (90.7 FM), one of about 825 public radio stations in the U.S. that carries the show.

Summers’ first day on the air will be June 27.

Summers earned a bachelor’s degree in 2009 from the University of Missouri’s journalism school. She delivered the school’s commencement address in December 2016.

She got her start in public radio at KBIA (91.3 FM) in Columbia, Missouri, her NPR biographical sketch said.

Also during her time at Mizzou, she worked as an intern for the Post-Dispatch in 2010, covering Missouri state politics out of the Jefferson City bureau.

Her résumé also includes journalism jobs at the Kansas City Star, the Associated Press, CNN and Politico.

Summers will join Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly, Ari Shapiro and Michel Martin as hosts of both the show and the podcast.

