The Metro East area’s newest member of the U.S. Congress has opened some new offices, including one in the St. Louis area.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-13th District, now has opened a regional office in downtown Belleville, as well as ones in Champaign, Decatur and Springfield.

Budzinski, a former adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, was elected in 2022. Her district includes parts of Madison and St. Clair counties. For this first term, she has secured seats on the Agriculture and Veterans Affairs committees.

“Providing excellent constituent services is the most important part of my job as a member of Congress, and that starts with having a presence in our communities,” she said in a statement.

Budzinski’s office in Belleville is at 1 South Church Street, suite 500-B. The telephone number is 618-212-7333.

Staffers are available to meet with constituents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments can be made by going to budzinski.house.gov/meeting-request.