When Academy Award movie-release season rolls around this fall, look for a Jon Hamm vehicle among the possible contenders.
Fox Searchlight announced that "Lucy in the Sky" — starring Natalie Portman and STL's No. 1 celeb — will be released Oct. 4, according to Variety.
In the film biz, most films that eventually are nominated for Oscars and other major awards all are released in the last three months of a calendar year.
The film also made Time's list of 36 movies to keep an eye on during the fall film season.
The plot tells of an astronaut (Portman) who begins an affair with a fellow space traveler (Hamm), but then watches as that affair falls apart and her "psychological decline culminates in a fevered cross-country trip with violent intentions ...," says a blurb from the studio.
The story is inspired by the real-life events of February 2007, when Space Shuttle veteran Lisa Nowak drove 900 miles and attacked the girlfriend, now wife, of William Oefelein, Nowak's former lover and fellow astronaut.
Noah Hawley, of "Fargo" television series fame, makes his big-screen directorial debut with this movie, which originally was titled "Pale Blue Dot." It also stars Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Ellen Burstyn and Nick Offerman.