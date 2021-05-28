New Jon Hamm film set for wide release on July 1

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Studio honchos have pegged July 1 as the opening date for "No Sudden Move," the new Jon Hamm movie directed by Steven Soderbergh.

After making its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, the film will open a couple weeks later on HBO Max.

Set in 1950s Detroit, Hamm stars as one of a group of small-time criminals whose caper goes bad and they have to find the masterminds who hired them.

Hamm, a St. Louis native, was cast in his role ("Joe Finney") after Josh Brolin had to step away because of scheduling conflicts, the Internet Movie Database reported.

The cast also includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin.

