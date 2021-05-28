New Jon Hamm film set for wide release on July 1

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Studio honchos have pegged July 1 as the opening date for "No Sudden Move," the new Jon Hamm movie directed by Steven Soderbergh.
After making its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, the film will open a couple weeks later on HBO Max.
Set in 1950s Detroit, Hamm stars as one of a group of small-time criminals whose caper goes bad and they have to find the masterminds who hired them.
Hamm, a St. Louis native, was cast in his role ("Joe Finney") after Josh Brolin had to step away because of scheduling conflicts, the Internet Movie Database reported.
The cast also includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin.
