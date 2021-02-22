New KMOV reporter hails from St. Charles

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A belated welcome home to new KMOV (Channel 4) reporter Julia Avery.
Avery, a St. Charles West High grad and a former University of Missouri cheerleader, has joined the roster of morning reporters at the station.
Arriving the week before Christmas, the 28-year-old Avery returns home after a four-year reporting stint in Redding, California.
Describing herself as a "die-hard Cardinals fan," Avery said she spends her free time camping, skiing and rock climbing.
