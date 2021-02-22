 Skip to main content
New KMOV reporter hails from St. Charles
New KMOV reporter hails from St. Charles

A belated welcome home to new KMOV (Channel 4) reporter Julia Avery.

Avery, a St. Charles West High grad and a former University of Missouri cheerleader, has joined the roster of morning reporters at the station.

KMOV reporter Julia Avery

KMOV reporter Julia Avery (Photo by KMOV)

Arriving the week before Christmas, the 28-year-old Avery returns home after a four-year reporting stint in Redding, California.

Describing herself as a "die-hard Cardinals fan," Avery said she spends her free time camping, skiing and rock climbing.

