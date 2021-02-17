New KSDK reporter-anchor arriving this spring

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Coming this spring, a new reporter-slash-anchor at KSDK (Channel 5).
Michelle Li will hit town in April after leaving the Pacific Northwest, where she had been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.
In a statement, the station said Li would work as a reporter for the evening news and also as a fill-in anchor.
A western Missouri native, Li said it will be good to be back in her home state, where it won't be as hard to find "fellow Cardinals fans, toasted ravioli and provel on pizza."
Before her gig in Seattle, Li worked at stations in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Springfield, Missouri. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.