New KSDK reporter-anchor arriving this spring
Coming this spring, a new reporter-slash-anchor at KSDK (Channel 5).

Michelle Li will hit town in April after leaving the Pacific Northwest, where she had been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.

Michelle Li

Michelle Li (Photo by KSDK)

In a statement, the station said Li would work as a reporter for the evening news and also as a fill-in anchor.

A western Missouri native, Li said it will be good to be back in her home state, where it won't be as hard to find "fellow Cardinals fans, toasted ravioli and provel on pizza."

Before her gig in Seattle, Li worked at stations in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Springfield, Missouri. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas.

