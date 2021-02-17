New KSDK reporter-anchor arriving this spring

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Coming this spring, a new reporter-slash-anchor at KSDK (Channel 5).

Michelle Li will hit town in April after leaving the Pacific Northwest, where she had been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.

In a statement, the station said Li would work as a reporter for the evening news and also as a fill-in anchor.

A western Missouri native, Li said it will be good to be back in her home state, where it won't be as hard to find "fellow Cardinals fans, toasted ravioli and provel on pizza."

Before her gig in Seattle, Li worked at stations in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Springfield, Missouri. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas.

