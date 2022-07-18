New KSDK show host comes from Notre Dame-land

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The newest addition to the KSDK (Channel 5) roster comes to our fair burg from the Land of the Golden Dome.

Mary Caltrider will take over July 25 as the new host of “Show Me St. Louis,” the station’s lifestyle show.

Before this, she toiled at WBND (Channel 57) in South Bend, Indiana, home of the University of Notre Dame. Along with basic reporter duties there, she was the feature reporter for the station’s Fighting Irish football show.

An Indiana native, Caltrider earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University.