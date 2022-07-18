 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New KSDK show host comes from Notre Dame-land

Mary Caltrider

Mary Caltrider takes over as the host of “Show Me St. Louis,” KSDK’s lifestyle show, on July 25.

 Courtesy KSDK (Channel 5)

The newest addition to the KSDK (Channel 5) roster comes to our fair burg from the Land of the Golden Dome.

Mary Caltrider will take over July 25 as the new host of “Show Me St. Louis,” the station’s lifestyle show.

Before this, she toiled at WBND (Channel 57) in South Bend, Indiana, home of the University of Notre Dame. Along with basic reporter duties there, she was the feature reporter for the station’s Fighting Irish football show.

An Indiana native, Caltrider earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University.

