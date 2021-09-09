New KTVI reporters have own interesting stories to tell

The two newest reporters at KTVI (Channel 2) — one hired earlier this summer, the other set to come on board this winter — have interesting stories of their own to report.
The summer hire, Stephanie Rothman, is a New York native who spent time in her youth visiting St. Louis and her second cousin: STL advertising icon, "Becky, Queen of Carpets."
Rothman's father is Alan Rothman, a graduate of Ladue Horton Watkins High and a first cousin to Becky Rothman, the airborne rug raconteur.
Stephanie Rothman said that her father grew up in the Creve Coeur area but moved to New York for his adult life.
"When I was little, we'd come back to St. Louis twice a year to visit my grandmother, Frances Rothman, and a bunch of cousins," she said.
Becky Rothman became one of the best-known commercial stars in local television history, thanks to her magic carpet excursions under the Gateway Arch — making both solo flights and also winging it with sidekick "Wanda, Princess of Tile" (aka Wanda Kilzer).
The carpet and tile chain was started by Murray Rothman in 1954 as Veterans Linoleum and Rug Co. in East St. Louis. It reached its height in the late 1980s and early 1990s and included eight locations. The stores closed in 2012.
Stephanie Rothman started at KTVI in late July, after spending two years at a Eugene, Oregon station. Currently, she is a nightside general assignment reporter at Channel 2.
She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas and a master's in journalism from Northwestern University.
Come November, the station's roster will include Amelia Mugavero, who in part owes her new gig to being delayed earlier this year at Logan Airport in Boston.
KTVI news director Audrey Prywitch said she and her husband also were waiting for a delayed flight out of Logan when they noticed the woman sitting in front of them was searching for television jobs on her laptop.
"And we happened to be looking to hire someone, so we got to talking during the delay," Prywitch said. "She just had this big personality, so I told her to apply."
"And then she sent us her (audition) reel, and it was awesome," she said.
Mugavero is a 2016 graduate of the University of Illinois, where she was the featured twirler for the Marching Illini Band. Also, she was Miss Illinois first runner-up in 2016.
A veteran of four years of reporting at stations in Texas and Oklahoma, she is slated to go on the air at KTVI in November.