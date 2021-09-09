New KTVI reporters have own interesting stories to tell

Stephanie Rothman started at KTVI in late July, after spending two years at a Eugene, Oregon station. Currently, she is a nightside general assignment reporter at Channel 2.

She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas and a master's in journalism from Northwestern University.

Come November, the station's roster will include Amelia Mugavero, who in part owes her new gig to being delayed earlier this year at Logan Airport in Boston.

KTVI news director Audrey Prywitch said she and her husband also were waiting for a delayed flight out of Logan when they noticed the woman sitting in front of them was searching for television jobs on her laptop.

"And we happened to be looking to hire someone, so we got to talking during the delay," Prywitch said. "She just had this big personality, so I told her to apply."

"And then she sent us her (audition) reel, and it was awesome," she said.

Mugavero is a 2016 graduate of the University of Illinois, where she was the featured twirler for the Marching Illini Band. Also, she was Miss Illinois first runner-up in 2016.

A veteran of four years of reporting at stations in Texas and Oklahoma, she is slated to go on the air at KTVI in November.

