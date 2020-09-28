New 'Mark Trail' cartoonist using Jon Hamm as inspiration

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you become the model for a national comic strip, you know you've made it.

So welcome to the Big Time, Jon Hamm.

The new illustrator of "Mark Trail" — the cartoon strip cherished by naturalists and plaid-wearers everywhere — will use STL's No.1 celeb as the title character's physical model.

Jules Rivera told The New York Times last week that she plans to update Trail's image and, "I kind of drew inspiration from Jon Hamm."

Rivera's spin on the strip will begin Oct. 12. The strip runs in the Post-Dispatch and has, in previous readers' polls conducted by the newspaper, finished as both the most liked and most disliked strip.

Mark Trail was created in 1946 by Edward Benton Dodd, who retired in 1978 and was succeeded by Jack Elrod and then James Allen. The strip has been in reprint since August, waiting for the pen to move to Rivera, who is best known for her webcomic "Love, Joolz."

