New Year's resolutions: Keeping them in St. Louis looks like a 50-50 deal

Armed with a passel of productive New Year's resolutions, St. Louisans surely have vowed to make some productive changes in 2021.
And one handicapper makes it look like we've got about a 50-50 shot.
Our fair burg comes in right in the middle — No. 94 out of the largest 182 U.S. cities — when it comes to "Best & Worst Cities for Keeping New Year's Resolutions."
The list generators at personal finance website WalletHub ranked cities by looking at five categories.
St. Louis' best finish came in the area of relationship resolutions, finishing at No. 33 out of 182.
This category looked at restaurants and nightclubs; attractions (zoos, museums, etc.); playgrounds and parklands; family-friendly activities; opportunities for singles to mingle; and time spent with friends and family.
We also finished in the top half when it came to financial resolutions, No. 65.
This took into account factors such as poverty rate; annual income and growth; median credit score and credit-card debt; mortgage debt; debt-to-income ratio; and rental/housing affordability.
We were lowest (quite bad, really) when it came to keeping "bad-habit" resolutions, finishing at No. 179, just three away from the bottom.
This category looked at aspects such as binge drinking; adult tobacco smokers; marijuana users; access to opioids; drug overdose-related deaths; gambling disorders; and sleep disorders.
In the area of health resolutions we were No. 80, and we came in at No. 106 in the area of school/work resolutions.
Some major neighbors finished higher: Chicago (66), Nashville (72), Kansas City (78) and Cincinnati (92). Trailing us were Louisville (103); Springfield, Missouri (120); Indianapolis (133); and Memphis (173).
The best city for keeping resolutions? Scottsdale, Arizona. The worst is Gulfport, Mississippi.