New Year's resolutions: Keeping them in St. Louis looks like a 50-50 deal

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Armed with a passel of productive New Year's resolutions, St. Louisans surely have vowed to make some productive changes in 2021.

And one handicapper makes it look like we've got about a 50-50 shot.

Our fair burg comes in right in the middle — No. 94 out of the largest 182 U.S. cities — when it comes to "Best & Worst Cities for Keeping New Year's Resolutions."

The list generators at personal finance website WalletHub ranked cities by looking at five categories.

St. Louis' best finish came in the area of relationship resolutions, finishing at No. 33 out of 182.

This category looked at restaurants and nightclubs; attractions (zoos, museums, etc.); playgrounds and parklands; family-friendly activities; opportunities for singles to mingle; and time spent with friends and family.

We also finished in the top half when it came to financial resolutions, No. 65.

This took into account factors such as poverty rate; annual income and growth; median credit score and credit-card debt; mortgage debt; debt-to-income ratio; and rental/housing affordability.