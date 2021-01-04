 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Year's resolutions: Keeping them in St. Louis looks like a 50-50 deal
0 comments

New Year's resolutions: Keeping them in St. Louis looks like a 50-50 deal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bringing a message of HOPE into the New Year

A man walks by the word HOPE in bright lights on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, outside the Union Avenue Christian Church in St. Louis. "We wanted to bring a message of hope to this dark corner of the street. We wanted create something to shine bright and let the community know we are still here," said Cameron Tesson, a set designer with Union Avenue Opera, who created the display after a discussion with the associate pastor of the church. The opera performs in the church. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Armed with a passel of productive New Year's resolutions, St. Louisans surely have vowed to make some productive changes in 2021.

And one handicapper makes it look like we've got about a 50-50 shot.

Our fair burg comes in right in the middle — No. 94 out of the largest 182 U.S. cities — when it comes to "Best & Worst Cities for Keeping New Year's Resolutions."

The list generators at personal finance website WalletHub ranked cities by looking at five categories.

St. Louis' best finish came in the area of relationship resolutions, finishing at No. 33 out of 182.

This category looked at restaurants and nightclubs; attractions (zoos, museums, etc.); playgrounds and parklands; family-friendly activities; opportunities for singles to mingle; and time spent with friends and family.

We also finished in the top half when it came to financial resolutions, No. 65.

This took into account factors such as poverty rate; annual income and growth; median credit score and credit-card debt; mortgage debt; debt-to-income ratio; and rental/housing affordability.

We were lowest (quite bad, really) when it came to keeping "bad-habit" resolutions, finishing at No. 179, just three away from the bottom.

This category looked at aspects such as binge drinking; adult tobacco smokers; marijuana users; access to opioids; drug overdose-related deaths; gambling disorders; and sleep disorders.

In the area of health resolutions we were No. 80, and we came in at No. 106 in the area of school/work resolutions.

Some major neighbors finished higher: Chicago (66), Nashville (72), Kansas City (78) and Cincinnati (92). Trailing us were Louisville (103); Springfield, Missouri (120); Indianapolis (133); and Memphis (173).

The best city for keeping resolutions? Scottsdale, Arizona. The worst is Gulfport, Mississippi.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports