Newspaper publisher Suggs honored by United Way

For years of dedicated service to the STL community, the United Way of Greater St. Louis recently awarded Donald Suggs its Freeman-Kortkamp Award.

Suggs is the owner and publisher of the St. Louis American newspaper and has had numerous roles with the charity.

The award was created in 2006 and first given to two longstanding United Way volunteers — civil right lawyer Frankie M. Freeman and labor union activist Robert O. Kortkamp.

Suggs has served on its executive committee and is a founder of its Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society, a Black philanthropic group. The group was named to honor the first woman and first Black person to serve as chief executive of the local United Way chapter.

Suggs also serves on a variety of STL business, civic and nonprofit boards.

