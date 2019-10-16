For those viewers who are keeping score at home ...
KSDK (Channel 5) morning and weekend reporter/anchor Jenn Sullivan has been let go by the station.
Sullivan came to KSDK in January 2018 after working on-air in Springfield, Illinois, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.
For a short time before she left, Sullivan was co-anchoring the morning show on weekends with Kelly Jackson.
This latest move comes on the heels of news that investigative reporter Jacob Long ankled the station last week.
Sullivan became expendable when KSDK hired Savannah Louie in early September and installed her in Sullivan's chair as the 4 a.m. anchor of the morning show, "Today in St. Louis."
Louie joined five other on-air hires that KSDK has made since April: reporters Courtney Budelman, Justina Coronel and Sara Machi; reporter/anchor Morgan Young; and meteorologist Tracy Hinson.
Also hired in September was news director Carol Fowler, most recently of the Chicago Sun-Times. She replaced Tiffani Lupenski.
On the flip side, Sullivan and Long join at least seven others who have left the KSDK building in the last seven months: Lead meteorologist Craig Moeller and fellow cloudwatcher Jessica Quick; reporters Rico Bush, Brittney Verner and Rachel Menitoff; sports reporter Josh Hellmuth; and anchor Christina Coleman.
Also, meteorologist Chester Lampkin will be leaving before the end of the year to take a similar job at a Washington D.C. station.
Long is expected to take a position with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, likely as her press spokesman — though neither side is talking about it at this time. The media-wrangler job opened up last week when Koran Addo left for a job with the University of Chicago.
KSDK general manager Alicia Elsner could not be reached for comment.