Nine PBS hires fundraising executive

If you feel compelled to contribute to KETC (Channel 9), then Amy Turck is your go-to contact.

Turck, a Granite City native, has been named as the new vice president and "chief individual giving officer" for Nine PBS.

With 13 years of managing non-profit organizations' membership, Turck will be charged with shaping the network's fundraising strategies.

Before joining STL's public television station, Turck was an executive with the Gateway Region YMCA, which covers 26 branches in the bi-state area. She also worked for the YMCA on several national projects.

Turck earned a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master's from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

