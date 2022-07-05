Nine PBS honors Harvey and Judy Harris for good works

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For all they do, Nine PBS named Harvey and Judy Harris as the winners of the 2022 Jack Galmiche Pioneer Spirit Award.

The award was given to the couple for, along with supporting the station, “giving to the St. Louis community, supporting a variety of organizations, including those with a focus on health care, civic development, sciences, and the arts.”

The award is named in honor of STL native John E. “Jack” Galmiche III, who was president and chief executive officer of the station from 2006 until he died suddenly in 2019.

A partial list of the organizations that also have benefitted from the Harris’ largesse include Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Science Center, St. Louis Public Library Foundation, the Zoo and Dance St. Louis.

The award was given to the Harrises last month by Amy Shaw, who succeeded Galmiche as CEO, and Mark Lindgren, past chair of the board of directors.

