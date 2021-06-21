North Carolina professor hired to head diversity at Washington U.

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A University of North Carolina professor has been tabbed to be the head of diversity at Washington University.

Kia Lilly Caldwell, who taught African, African American and diaspora studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity, Washington U. officials announced.

Caldwell, who starts the new post July 1, succeeds Adrienne D. Davis.

A sociocultural anthropologist, Caldwell also will serve as a professor in the African and African-American Studies department.

At UNC, Caldwell worked with the Office of the Provost to oversee faculty mentoring programs and also was director of faculty diversity initiatives in the College of Arts and Sciences.

She also is co-founder and director of the African Diaspora Fellows Program, which provides professional development in African American and Afro-Latin studies to teachers in North Carolina.

Caldwell has a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Texas at Austin.

