North Carolina professor hired to head diversity at Washington U.
Kia Lilly Caldwell

Kia Lilly Caldwell. (Photo by Tanisha Walker)

A University of North Carolina professor has been tabbed to be the head of diversity at Washington University.

Kia Lilly Caldwell, who taught African, African American and diaspora studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity, Washington U. officials announced.

Caldwell, who starts the new post July 1, succeeds Adrienne D. Davis.

A sociocultural anthropologist, Caldwell also will serve as a professor in the African and African-American Studies department.

At UNC, Caldwell worked with the Office of the Provost to oversee faculty mentoring programs and also was director of faculty diversity initiatives in the College of Arts and Sciences.

She also is co-founder and director of the African Diaspora Fellows Program, which provides professional development in African American and Afro-Latin studies to teachers in North Carolina. 

Caldwell has a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Texas at Austin.

