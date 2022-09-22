 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North St. Louis County mayor elected head of Missouri Municipal League

Michele DeShay

Moline Acres Mayor Michele DeShay was selected vice president  of the Missouri Municipal League.

Moline Acres Mayor Michele DeShay has nabbed the top spot with the Missouri Municipal League.

DeShay, mayor of the north St. Louis County municipality for 14 years and an alderman for six years prior, was elected as president of the group last week.

The league was formed in 1934 and now represents about 650 Missouri cities, lobbying on their behalf.

A member of the league since 2010, DeShay has been on its board of directors since 2018. She also is chair of the Fannie Lou Hamer Democratic Coalition of St. Louis County.

DeShay, who graduated from Normandy High in 1980, is a retired member of Teamsters Local 688 and still a member of the union’s national Black and women’s caucuses.

Earlier this year, she received the North County Leadership Award from the NAACP of St. Louis County.

