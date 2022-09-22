North St. Louis County mayor elected head of Missouri Municipal League

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Moline Acres Mayor Michele DeShay has nabbed the top spot with the Missouri Municipal League.

DeShay, mayor of the north St. Louis County municipality for 14 years and an alderman for six years prior, was elected as president of the group last week.

The league was formed in 1934 and now represents about 650 Missouri cities, lobbying on their behalf.

A member of the league since 2010, DeShay has been on its board of directors since 2018. She also is chair of the Fannie Lou Hamer Democratic Coalition of St. Louis County.

DeShay, who graduated from Normandy High in 1980, is a retired member of Teamsters Local 688 and still a member of the union’s national Black and women’s caucuses.

Earlier this year, she received the North County Leadership Award from the NAACP of St. Louis County.