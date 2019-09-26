Pro football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith, former Cardinal player and executive Ted Savage and Betty Van Uum, the first woman ever elected to the St. Louis County Council, are officially "ageless."
Those three notables are among the 11 people named by the St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation as "Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans."
Others includes on the list are: Wilzetta M. Bell; Dr. Harry R. Brady; Gloria Hollis Broun; Harold A. Melser; Sister Jacqueline Motzel; Sister Mary Ann Nestel; and Dr. Perry and Sally Schoenecker.
The honorees are being recognized as "individuals 75 years or better, who are actively making a tremendous impact ..." through philanthropy, volunteerism and leadership.
The laurels will be handed out at the group's 17th annual gala Oct. 19 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Proceeds go to services for low-income seniors. For information or tickets, call 314-726-0111 or go to worrylessseniors. org.