No less than 14 St. Louis Board of Aldermen candidates — from a total field of 40 — have picked up the endorsement of Pro-Choice Missouri.

On Tuesday, the abortion-rights group gave its nod to the candidates running on March 7, when the city’s political ward map will be reduced to 14, from its existing 28.

Leading the endorsement list is aldermanic President Megan E. Green, running unopposed for a full four-year term. She first was elected to the post in November to replace former aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who resigned after being indicted on corruption charges. This time around, Green is going for a full four-year stint.

Another endorsee running unopposed is Alderman Shane Cohn, now seeking to represent the new 3rd Ward.

In the 9th Ward, which roughly covers the city’s central corridor, including the Central West End and The Grove, all three candidates were endorsed: Alderman Michael J. Gras, Alderman Tina “Sweet-T” Phil and Michael Browning.

In the 14th Ward, which takes in parts of downtown St. Louis and the near North Side, two candidates — incumbent Alderman James Page and challenging state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge Jr. — picked up endorsements.

The following candidates were the only ones to be endorsed in their contested ward races: Alderman Anne Schweitzer, 1st Ward; Katie Bellis, 2nd Ward; Alderman Bret Narayan, 4th Ward; Helen Petty, 5th Ward; Daniela Velazquez, 6th Ward; Alisha Sonnier, 7th Ward; Alderman Shameem Clark-Hubbard; 10th Ward; and Tashara T. Earl, 12th Ward.