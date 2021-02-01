NYC kids-show star who died last week began career in STL

Every major city in the 1960s had a local kids-show host, followed daily by devoted fans.
Here in STL, and certainly in this bureau, that host was "Corky the Clown," played by Clif St. James on KSDK (Channel 5),
But it also may have been "Cooky," played by Jim Bolen on KMOX (Channel 4), or even Harry Fender's "Captain 11" on KPLR.
And for many children in New York during that period, the beloved character was Sonny Fox, who hosted the popular kids' show "Wonderama" from 1959 to 1968.
Fox died Jan. 24 at the age of 95.
But before hitting it big in the Big Apple, Fox may have been the first person to appear on the air at KETC (Channel 9).
According to the Post-Dispatch series "Look Back" by reporter Tim O'Neil, Fox appeared on Channel 9's first broadcast — Sept. 20, 1954 — a one-hour show broadcast from Washington University's McMillan Hall campus.
Fox led viewers on a studio tour, explained an upcoming show he was to host, and even introduced a puppet, "Henry the Hummingbird."
His show was called "The Finder," which referred to his searching around St. Louis for news items of interest to children.
In an obituary in Newsday, Fox was quoted as saying the call from KETC to work in television "gave me a whole new direction of where I could go and would go."
An obituary in The Hollywood Reporter, reported that Irwin Fox died Jan. 24 in California due to complications from COVID-19.
An Army infantryman in World War II, Fox was captured at the Battle of the Bulge and was a German prisoner until the war ended, the obituary noted.
After the war, he earned a bachelor's degree from New York University and worked for several radio shows. Then in 1954, KETC landed him for its staff, an event that changed his career path.
But after less than a year, New York lured him back in 1955 to host a travel show.
After working on several shows, he was hired in 1959 to host "Wonderama." He remained at the helm of the show until 1968.
Later in his career, he would host several game shows and was one of the first producers of the groundbreaking late-night talk show "Tomorrow" with Tom Snyder.