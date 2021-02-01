NYC kids-show star who died last week began career in STL

His show was called "The Finder," which referred to his searching around St. Louis for news items of interest to children.

In an obituary in Newsday, Fox was quoted as saying the call from KETC to work in television "gave me a whole new direction of where I could go and would go."

An obituary in The Hollywood Reporter, reported that Irwin Fox died Jan. 24 in California due to complications from COVID-19.

An Army infantryman in World War II, Fox was captured at the Battle of the Bulge and was a German prisoner until the war ended, the obituary noted.

After the war, he earned a bachelor's degree from New York University and worked for several radio shows. Then in 1954, KETC landed him for its staff, an event that changed his career path.

But after less than a year, New York lured him back in 1955 to host a travel show.

After working on several shows, he was hired in 1959 to host "Wonderama." He remained at the helm of the show until 1968.

Later in his career, he would host several game shows and was one of the first producers of the groundbreaking late-night talk show "Tomorrow" with Tom Snyder.

