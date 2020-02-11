NYC retiring last subway cars built in St. Louis

The last STL subway cars in NYC are rolling off into the sunset.
Reports out of New York say that the last R-42 subway cars built in our town — by the old St. Louis Car Co. — will have their last run on Wednesday.
The city did not disclose plans for the retired cars, "known for their silver, stainless steel exterior and bench-seating on the inside," the Gothamist reported.
According to NYC's Metropolitan Transit Authority, the last run for the cars will start Wednesday morning on the A-Line (for those hip to NYC public transit schedules).
The MTA said the city bought about 400 of 44-seat R-42 cars in 1969. They were the first cars on the NYC line to be completely air-conditioned. Most of the cars were retired between 2006 and 2009.
Although the authority did not mention any plans to save them, it pointed out that two R-42 cars have already been memorialized: Cars Nos. 4572 and 4573, used in the subway chase scene in 1971's Oscar-winning "The French Connection" can be seen at the New York Transit Museum.
According to a rail-enthusiast website, American-Rails.com, St. Louis Car was founded in 1887. Its plant and offices were at 8000 Hall Street in north St. Louis.
The company's business exploded in the 1890s and it bought out two other competitors, Union Car Co. and Laclede Car Co., to keep up with demand.
During World War II, the company switched mainly to building buses and trolleys. For the war effort, it made gliders, amphibious landing vehicles and seaplanes.
In the 1950s, St. Louis Car Co. was one of the 10 largest employers in the area.
In 1960, the company was bought by General Steel Industries and focused mainly on building subway cars for transportation systems in New York and Pennsylvania.
For STLers, the company's enduring claim to fame is that it built the trams which carry people to the top of the Gateway Arch.
On July 24, 1967, the first day the trams operated, one of the first riders to the top was company president, Edwin B. Meissner Jr.
The company finally closed its doors in 1973.