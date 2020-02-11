NYC retiring last subway cars built in St. Louis

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last STL subway cars in NYC are rolling off into the sunset.

Reports out of New York say that the last R-42 subway cars built in our town — by the old St. Louis Car Co. — will have their last run on Wednesday.

The city did not disclose plans for the retired cars, "known for their silver, stainless steel exterior and bench-seating on the inside," the Gothamist reported.

According to NYC's Metropolitan Transit Authority, the last run for the cars will start Wednesday morning on the A-Line (for those hip to NYC public transit schedules).

The MTA said the city bought about 400 of 44-seat R-42 cars in 1969. They were the first cars on the NYC line to be completely air-conditioned. Most of the cars were retired between 2006 and 2009.

Although the authority did not mention any plans to save them, it pointed out that two R-42 cars have already been memorialized: Cars Nos. 4572 and 4573, used in the subway chase scene in 1971's Oscar-winning "The French Connection" can be seen at the New York Transit Museum.