Old photo remains mystery — but not for lack of readers' efforts

The mystery shrouding an old photo of a young boy remains unsolved — but not because of any lack of effort on the part of our readers.

Last week, this bureau reported that a Georgia woman bought a picture of a young boy that, on the back, had a note of: "G. Scifferdecker, St. Louis, 1755."

That was all the information available, said Rome (Ga.) News-Tribune features editor Severo Avila, who sought help from the Post-Dispatch.

Before asking for aid from local sleuths, this bureau found that the name Schifferdecker (with an "h") showed up on occasion in STL.

But there was only one record of the name without an "h" — a 1919 listing in the Gould Red-Blue city directory: "Chas. Scifferdecker" of the 5500 block of Idaho Avenue.

Then we left it to readers, who weighed in with pertinent observations.

First, several readers cast doubt that "1755" indicated a year, given that our fair burg wasn't incorporated until 1764.

And the possibility that the inscription on the back of the photo is a misspelling certainly is a real one.

Buddy Van Arsdale of Troy, Illinois and two others also said searches of newspapers.com and ancestry.com did not turn up any Scifferdeckers.

One caller, who could not be reached on a return call, said his 91-year-old mother grew up in the 5500 block of Idaho, and knew of a family named Schifferdecker that lived on the block.

Several other readers noted that the name Schifferdecker appears most often in the Metro East area.

"It seems that many of the Schifferdeckers settled in the Belleville and Freeburg areas," Marsha K. Clark said.

Other contributors reported that the name cropped up in the New Athens, St. Libory, Red Bud and Madonaville (near Waterloo) areas. And a fair number of them had a first name of "George."

As to other clues, online commenter "Bartecko" said, "My guess is that this picture is from the early 20th century. Perhaps 1755 is the number part of a street address and the 54761 above is a stock number or batch processing from the film developer," the post said.

Valerie Robbins agreed that one of the numbers on the back may be a designation used by the photographers to catalog the work.

"I have one similar of my great grandfather. The traveling photographer took a picture and went home and made the portrait. The number matched the photo," she said.

Reader John Moynihan also weighed in on the Georgia woman's original notion that the image was a chalk drawing.

"The drawing is probably actually a photograph. The child's (right) arm is blurred, indicating movement during exposure," Moynihan said, adding that the "style is similar to early 20th century children's portraits."

Sandra Bender concurred with that date estimation, saying that "the clothing dates about 1900, give or take."

So, alas, the mystery still awaits a solution.

But laurels and hardy handshakes to the couple of dozen readers who provided information.

